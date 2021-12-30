UrduPoint.com

ETPB Retrieves 300-acre Land

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has retrieved over 300 acres of its lands from illegal occupants in Sukkur and other districts of Sindh, according to a news release issued here by the Board

ETPB Sukkur Office Deputy Administrator Farhan Shahid told a meeting that millions of rupees fine was recovered from illegal occupants who had been in illegal possession of the properties for the last several years.

The deputy administrator said staff of ETPB Sukkur office, local police and administration took part in the ongoing campaign against illegal occupants.

