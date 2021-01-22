ETPB retrieves 678 acre land from land grabbers during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) retrieved 678 acre land reserved for temples and gurdwaras from land grabbers during 2020.

According to an ETPB spokesman, on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, the board took action against land grabbers in 11 districts of the country, including Lahore, Gunjranwal, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi , Nankana Sahib Sialkot, Sargodha, Okara, Hassanabdal, Layya, Sahiwal and Karachi.

The board during a continuous crackdown retrieved the land worth Rs 70.704 billionThe ETPB chairman said the board would continue the operation against land grabbersthroughout the country.