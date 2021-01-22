UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB Retrieves 678 Acre Land From Land Grabbers During 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ETPB retrieves 678 acre land from land grabbers during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) retrieved 678 acre land reserved for temples and gurdwaras from land grabbers during 2020.

According to an ETPB spokesman, on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, the board took action against land grabbers in 11 districts of the country, including Lahore, Gunjranwal, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi , Nankana Sahib Sialkot, Sargodha, Okara, Hassanabdal, Layya, Sahiwal and Karachi.

The board during a continuous crackdown retrieved the land worth Rs 70.704 billionThe ETPB chairman said the board would continue the operation against land grabbersthroughout the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Faisalabad Sahiwal Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Sialkot Nankana Sahib 2020 From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

11 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says Broadsheet scandal will become ..

31 minutes ago

Belarus man hospitalised after setting himself on ..

6 minutes ago

Construction work being completed on various schem ..

6 minutes ago

71 Kanal land to be purchased for a new graveyard ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.