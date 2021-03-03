ETPB retrieves its 70 acres land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Wednesday retrieved its 70 acres land worth millions of rupees located at Mahanat Darshan Pakpattan Sharif from squatters.

Deputy Administrator Muhammad Javed along with ETPB staff, assistant commissioner, police and district administration conducted operation and retrieved the land.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad said that grand operation was being continued against illegal occupants ofthe Board's land.