ETPB Seals House Of Former MPA Jhang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:04 PM

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in a joint operation with district administration, sealed the 'Dera' and house of former MPA Jhang Hajji Azad Nasir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), in a joint operation with district administration, sealed the 'Dera' and house of former MPA Jhang Hajji Azad Nasir.

According to ETPB spokesman, urban properties of 43 kanals 10 marlas worth more than Rs 1 billion, located in the center of Jhang city will now increase the revenue of the department.

Earlier, several commercial shops and factories in the same area had also been sealed.

ETPB Chairman appreciated the performance of administrator Faisalabad, deputy administrator Jhang and other staff.

