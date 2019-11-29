UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB Seals Office Of Fisheries Department On Non-payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:47 PM

ETPB seals office of Fisheries Department on non-payment

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Friday retrieved the building of the Punjab Fisheries Department and sealed its office on non-payment of millions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Friday retrieved the building of the Punjab Fisheries Department and sealed its office on non-payment of millions of rupees.

As per details, the department had set up an office on five kanals and 11 marlas of land of the trust board, which was defaulter of the ETPB for a rent amount of Rs 63.

34 million till June 2019.

The ETPB sent several notices to the Fisheries Department for payment of monthly rent, but it did not care. On which, the ETPB team conducted a raid and retrieved the building from the Fisheries Department and sealed it.

Related Topics

Punjab Rent June 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Expo 2020: Uniting the world in optimism for a bet ..

6 minutes ago

Sajjal and Ahad Raza to marry in 2020

21 minutes ago

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and m ..

33 minutes ago

A world united by optimism and collaboration: 1,00 ..

51 minutes ago

Two-day student civic engagement training workshop ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR welcomes Somalia's ratification of treaty to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.