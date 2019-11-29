ETPB seals office of Fisheries Department on non-payment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Friday retrieved the building of the Punjab Fisheries Department and sealed its office on non-payment of millions of rupees.

As per details, the department had set up an office on five kanals and 11 marlas of land of the trust board, which was defaulter of the ETPB for a rent amount of Rs 63.

34 million till June 2019.

The ETPB sent several notices to the Fisheries Department for payment of monthly rent, but it did not care. On which, the ETPB team conducted a raid and retrieved the building from the Fisheries Department and sealed it.