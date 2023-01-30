UrduPoint.com

ETPB Seals Seven Units Of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2023 | 12:09 PM

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

The ETPB has launched an operation along with the FIA and police personnel to seal the units of the residence of the Awami Muslim League chief.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Monday sealed seven units of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The latest reports said that the ETPB sealed the units in line with the orders of the court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel were with the ETPB personnel.

The reports said that ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan was leading the operation. The ETPB said that Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli.

It said that Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any documents to establish ownership.

Asif Khan, the ETPB deputy administrator, quashed the stay order of Sheikh Rasheed against evacuation of Lal Haveli.

In response to the action, Sheikh Rasheed condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and decided to approach the court against sealing of his residence.

The reports emerged earlier this month that the ETPB was working on a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics, they added.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Rashid Federal Investigation Agency Women Muslim Court

Recent Stories

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

37 minutes ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.