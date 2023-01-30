(@Abdulla99267510)

The ETPB has launched an operation along with the FIA and police personnel to seal the units of the residence of the Awami Muslim League chief.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Monday sealed seven units of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The latest reports said that the ETPB sealed the units in line with the orders of the court.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel were with the ETPB personnel.

The reports said that ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan was leading the operation. The ETPB said that Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli.

It said that Sheikh Rashid and his brother failed to provide any documents to establish ownership.

Asif Khan, the ETPB deputy administrator, quashed the stay order of Sheikh Rasheed against evacuation of Lal Haveli.

In response to the action, Sheikh Rasheed condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and decided to approach the court against sealing of his residence.

The reports emerged earlier this month that the ETPB was working on a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics, they added.