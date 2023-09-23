Open Menu

ETPB Seals Sh Rashid"s Lal Havelli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ETPB seals Sh Rashid"s Lal Havelli

RAWALPINDI, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on Thursday sealed Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's Lal Haveli used for his political activities.

Speaking to the media ETPB deputy administrator Asif Khan said the former interior minister's Havelli had been completely sealed as the documents submitted by Rashid were not valid.

He said that the decision to seal Lal Haveli was issued by the ETPB chairman.

Early in the morning, the ETPB conducted an operation to evict the occupants in the presence of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Police.

The ETPB took control of the Lal Haveli and deployed a security force outside the residence.

