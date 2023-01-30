RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) here on Monday sealed Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad's residence, 'Lal Haveli' over illegal occupation.

The Board sealed all its entrances with official locks. Heavy contingent of police and officers of the district administration were present while sealing seven units of the property.

According to the administrator ETPB, Asif Khan, the department has sealed seven units of 'Lal Haveli' and has written to the authorities concerned to confirm the registry of one unit of Rashid's Rawalpindi residence.

He maintained that 'Lal Haveli' is government's land that has been occupied for a long time. Several notices had also been issued to Sheikh Rashid and his brother in this regard, he added.