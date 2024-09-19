- Home
ETPB Starts Assessment For Recovery Of Urban, Commercial Properties At Current Market Rate
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has started assessment for recovery of urban and commercial properties at the current market rat.
All districts have been instructed to complete the survey as soon as possible. The revenue of the department is expected to increase by more than Rs. 3 billion.
According to a spokesperson for the board, ETPB Secretary Farid Iqbal said that a new era of development should begin to make the board profitable due to special efforts of Chairman Board Syed Attaur Rehman. The law of tenancy at market rate has been implemented as per the principled decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The secretary board said that after estimating the commercial and residential properties of the department according to the rent market rate, bills would be issued according to the new rates, for which the administrators and deputy administrators of all districts should complete the land survey by the specified date.
The task has been assigned which is being monitored on a daily basis through the mobile application. The properties managed by the Trust Board were given on very low rents, after which the department started renting at market rates in 2006, but this move was challenged in court by the tenants, with an appeal filed in the Supreme Court.
Later, the department convinced the court with positive arguments in different periods and in 2023, the Supreme Court issued clear orders to realize the rent of all properties as per the market rate. After the approval of the departmental committee and the board, this process has been started.
