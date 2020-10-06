UrduPoint.com
ETPB Starts Geo-tagging Of Its Properties

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:36 PM

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on the recommendations of its task force has initiated geo-tagging to secure and look after agriculture and urban properties at 7,582 places in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) on the recommendations of its task force has initiated geo-tagging to secure and look after agriculture and urban properties at 7,582 places in the country.

The ETPB under the supervision of its Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed had evolved rules and regulations pertaining to geo-tagging, while the ETPB officials in all districts had also been apprised in this regard, said a spokesman for the ETPB here on Tuesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed said that the step would help increase revenue of the trust besides securing its assets, adding that the Survey of Pakistan would provide services for geo-tagging process.

The ETPB chairman directed the officials to cooperate and provide all possible assistancefor the survey and said that attendance and complete record of all district staff should bemaintained to smoothly run the process.

