ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: chairman

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Thursday said the ETPB was taking all measures for welfare of minorities, their security and rehabilitation of their places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Thursday said the ETPB was taking all measures for welfare of minorities, their security and rehabilitation of their places.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Hindu Mandar Management Committee here at the ETPB's office.

Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Syed Sarfraz Abbas and other members were also present.

Dr Amir said that all measures would be taken with the consultation of the Pakistan Hindu Mandar Management Committee.

During the meeting, the committee members thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for rehabilitation and construction of Jain Mandar Lahore, Shawala Teja Mander Sialkot and Katas Raj Mandar besides their security.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid briefed the committee about measures taken forreligious ceremonies and their places.