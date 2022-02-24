UrduPoint.com

ETPB Taking Measures For Welfare Of Minorities: Chairman

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 04:59 PM

ETPB taking measures for welfare of minorities: chairman

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Thursday said the ETPB was taking all measures for welfare of minorities, their security and rehabilitation of their places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Thursday said the ETPB was taking all measures for welfare of minorities, their security and rehabilitation of their places.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Hindu Mandar Management Committee here at the ETPB's office.

Additional Secretary Shrine Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Syed Sarfraz Abbas and other members were also present.

Dr Amir said that all measures would be taken with the consultation of the Pakistan Hindu Mandar Management Committee.

During the meeting, the committee members thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for rehabilitation and construction of Jain Mandar Lahore, Shawala Teja Mander Sialkot and Katas Raj Mandar besides their security.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid briefed the committee about measures taken forreligious ceremonies and their places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sialkot All Government

Recent Stories

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Thursday

Chinese shares close lower Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Govt's endeavors set to turnaround Pak economy: Ta ..

Govt's endeavors set to turnaround Pak economy: Tarin

2 minutes ago
 Nine die of corona, 324 new cases in Punjab

Nine die of corona, 324 new cases in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Aim of Russia's Special Operation Is Demilitarizat ..

Aim of Russia's Special Operation Is Demilitarization of Ukraine - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Tie ..

Russia Calls Ukraine's Severance of Diplomatic Ties Logical End to 'Russophobic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>