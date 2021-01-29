ETPB team meets people of Hindu, Sikh communities in different cities of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) team comprising of Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir and Deputy Secretary Shrines Faraz Abbas visited Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur and Dherki and met with people of Hindu and Sikh communities.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, they met the communities management to address their issues.

ETPB hosted a function in Hyderabad on Friday where Chela Ram, Chairman National Commission for Minorities, was the chief guest. Keys of extra rooms for 128 years old Shiv Mandir were handed over to the management committee.

Chela Ram and others appreciated Federal Minister Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, new management of ETPB and Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed.

ETPB team also visited few more Mandirs in Hyderabad and Dadu, and also attended a function of Sikh community in Dherki.