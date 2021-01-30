UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB Team Meets People Of Hindu, Sikh Communities In Different Cities Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

ETPB team meets people of Hindu, Sikh communities in different cities of Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) team comprising of Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir and Deputy Secretary Shrines Faraz Abbas visited Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur and Dherki and met with people of Hindu and Sikh communities.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, they met the communities management to address their issues.

ETPB hosted a function in Hyderabad on Friday where Chela Ram, Chairman National Commission for Minorities, was the chief guest. Keys of extra rooms for 128 years old Shiv Mandir were handed over to the management committee.

Chela Ram and others appreciated Federal Minister Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, new management of ETPB and Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed.

ETPB team also visited few more Mandirs in Hyderabad and Dadu, and also attended a function of Sikh community in Dherki.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Sukkur Dadu

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

5 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Signs Document Extending New START for 5 Yea ..

8 seconds ago

Anti-beggary operation to start from Feb 1

10 seconds ago

Opposition not serious in initiating dialogue or m ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.