ETPB to restore Haveli Hari Singh Nalwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has decided to restore Haveli Hari Singh Nalwa, situated in Katas Raj Chakwal.

According to a press release, issued here on Saturday, Hari Singh Nalwa was the military commander of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the head of the United Punjab.

Initial funds have been released for rehabilitation of the Haveli.

Construction, repair and renovation work of Haveli will be completed under the supervision of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, Additional Secretary Shrines Muhammad Imran Gondal finalised matters in this regard.

The purpose of restoration of the old haveli is to acknowledge the services of Hari Singh Nalwa and to make the world aware of the Sikh civilisation in the Katas Raj.