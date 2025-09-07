ETPB To Restore Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A portion of Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi in Sheranwala Bagh, Gujranwala, collapsed due to recent heavy rains, though no loss of life was reported.
The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) immediately dispatched officials and a technical team to the site, where safety measures were put in place around the historic structure.
The ETPB announced that a consultant will be hired to oversee restoration and repair work to ensure the preservation of the Samadhi.
The ETPB also requested the district administration to temporarily relocate classes of the adjacent school to another building, prioritizing the safety of students and staff. Authorities will continue to monitor safety arrangements throughout the process.
Sardar Mahan Singh, father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and a leading figure in Sikh history, holds great cultural and historical significance. Preservation of his Samadhi is considered highly important at both national and international levels.
