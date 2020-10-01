UrduPoint.com
ETPB's 331th Meeting Held

Thu 01st October 2020

ETPB's 331th meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):The 331th meeting of the members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held here on Wednesday with ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Mehmood in the chair.

The meeting was attended by official, non-official, Hindu and Sikh members of the board.

The board approved to compile data by geo-tagging of agriculture and urban properties of trust board available on 7582 places in the country.

The meeting also gave approval of the restoring of historical gurdwara situated in Mansehra district and returned back from local municipal committee.

The Board members appreciated the steps taken by the trust board administration for restoring gurdwaras and promoting of religious tourism.

The board also gave approval of the auction of 39 kanal and six marla land situated at the bank of GT road Noshehra River Kabul. Different items of important affairs came under the discussion.

After consultation, gave the approval on agenda items. Important decisionswere taken in the meeting to promote the trust board and increase income.

