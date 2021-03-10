UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB's 8,896 Kanals Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ETPB's 8,896 kanals land retrieved from illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :About 8,826 kanals land of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the last few months.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Khan Jaffar has disposed of some 367 pending cases pertaining to the ETPB's property, enhancing the Board's income by Rs 6.

78 billion in the last eight months, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

It added that apart from agricultural land leases, residential and commercial properties were a major source of ETPB's income. Sardar Ijaz Khan had decided the cases which had been pending for last 18 months to ensure justice to petitioners.

The geo-tagging and computerization of the ETPB's record was also near completion, the press release said.

Related Topics

From Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

3 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

20 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

31 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

35 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.