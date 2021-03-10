(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :About 8,826 kanals land of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the last few months.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Khan Jaffar has disposed of some 367 pending cases pertaining to the ETPB's property, enhancing the Board's income by Rs 6.

78 billion in the last eight months, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

It added that apart from agricultural land leases, residential and commercial properties were a major source of ETPB's income. Sardar Ijaz Khan had decided the cases which had been pending for last 18 months to ensure justice to petitioners.

The geo-tagging and computerization of the ETPB's record was also near completion, the press release said.