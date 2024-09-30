(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday issued a formal notice to Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Administrator (Plazas), Imran Arif Janjua to appear for a verification process in a bribe and fraud case.

The notice, issued under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C) 1898, is in connection with an ongoing investigation led by the FIA.

The verification, assigned Verification No. ICT-3249/2024, was initiated following a complaint filed by Muhammad Shabbir. The FIA, acting under the provisions of the FIA Act 1974, has directed Janjua to appear before Deputy Director Muhammad Afzal Khan Niazi on October 3, 2024. The summon is related to Janjua’s knowledge of certain facts deemed critical for the finalization of the investigation.

The notice emphasized that Janjua is required to provide any documentary or digital evidence relevant to the case. It also warned of legal action in the case of non-compliance or submission of false information. Failure to appear could lead to further legal proceedings under the provisions of the law.

Earlier, a formal complaint was submitted to the FIA director, Islamabad Zone, against Janjua, for accepting a substantial bribe in exchange for a government job appointment.

The complainant, Muhammad Shabbir detailed the incident in his complaint that his nephew, Shehroze Iqbal, is an educated young man who has been struggling to find employment. In an effort to secure a government job for Shehroze, he was introduced to Janjua by a mutual friend.

Janjua assured Shabbir that he could arrange for Shehroze to be appointed as a Naib Tehsildar. In return for this favour, he demanded a sum of Rs. 5 million.

Shabbir claimed that he paid Rs.

3 million in cash to Janjua, in the presence of witnesses Muhammad Rafiq (CNIC No. 37405-0374582-7) and Muzamil Hussain (CNIC No. 37405-8414262-5), both residents of Rawalpindi and promised to pay the remaining Rs. 2 million upon the issuance of the appointment letter.

However, despite the passage of six months and the initial payment, neither Janjua fulfilled his promise, nor he arranged the job for Shehroze. In his complaint, Shabbir requested the FIA to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings against Janjua and also called for an inquiry into Janjua’s assets acquired during his service.

The complaint, dated July 22, 2024, was filed by Shabbir urging the FIA to investigate the allegations and take necessary action in accordance with the law.

Upon contacting ETPB Deputy Administrator Imran Arif Janjua, he denied the allegations, stating that the application was based on false premises.

According to some official sources, it was revealed that the accused Janjua is a habitual fraudster as the FIA Deputy Director, Abbottabad had also received a formal complaint against him for another scam of Rs. 3 million.

The complainant Kamran Khan, a resident of Haripur, mentioned that he wanted to take ETPB’s property number C-50, located at College Road, Haripur on lease for 30 years. For this purpose, he happened to meet Janjua who demanded Rs. 9 million as a bribe.

He said initially, he paid him Rs. 1.5 million. After two months, he handed over an additional amount of Rs. 1 million, and later, he gave him Rs. 500,000 more according to their mutual agreement.

Kamran pleaded that his hard-earned money should be retrieved and that Janjua should be punished as per law of the land.