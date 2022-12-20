UrduPoint.com

Ettehad Club Wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Ettehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Ettehad Club Chak Jhamra beat Gillani Club and won the FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament here on Tuesday.

Eight teams participated in the kabaddi tournament including Sher Punjab, Sajjadan Club, Ali Raza Wahla Kabaddi Club Chiniot, Azad Club Satyana, Etihad Club Chak Jhamra, Gilani Club 208, KK Club, King Kalan, and Makkah Club Sir Shamir, said Secretary Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad Syed Tayyab Gillani.

He said that Kabaddi was the traditional game of rural Punjab and it had been revived with the help of FCCI.

Noted political and social personalities including Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad Mehboob-ul-Zaman Butt, former state minister Mian Farrukh Habib, Vice Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Kaleemullah Kamuka, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber Haji Aslam Bhali, General Secretary Anjuman Tajran Supreme Council Ayub Aslam Munj, Director General Ayub Research Institute Nawaz Mekan, Asjad Bhola President District Kabaddi Association Toba Tek Singh, Advocate High Court Naeem Gujar, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari, Mian Abdul Waheed, Haji Mohammad Abid, Sheikh Mohammad Fazil and Haji Gulzar Ahmed witnessed the match.

The winning team was awarded Rs 60,000, second position holder got 10,000 while other prizes wereawarded to the players of best performance. Coaches of different teams were also presented gifts.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Kabaddi Chiniot Makkah Toba Tek Singh Chamber Anjuman Gold Best Court

Recent Stories

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

Pak, US Diaspora Conference held in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of ..

Chinese Govt donates Rs 21m for rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged during ..

5 minutes ago
 Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65, ..

Five People Killed by Floods in Malaysia, Over 65,000 Evacuated - Local Authorit ..

5 minutes ago
 Two bills introduced in NA

Two bills introduced in NA

10 minutes ago
 Speaker announces six members as Panel of presidin ..

Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

10 minutes ago
 Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.