Ettehad Club wins FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Ettehad Club Chak Jhamra beat Gillani Club and won the FCCI Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament here on Tuesday.

Eight teams participated in the kabaddi tournament including Sher Punjab, Sajjadan Club, Ali Raza Wahla Kabaddi Club Chiniot, Azad Club Satyana, Etihad Club Chak Jhamra, Gilani Club 208, KK Club, King Kalan, and Makkah Club Sir Shamir, said Secretary Divisional Kabaddi Association Faisalabad Syed Tayyab Gillani.

He said that Kabaddi was the traditional game of rural Punjab and it had been revived with the help of FCCI.

Noted political and social personalities including Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Faisalabad Mehboob-ul-Zaman Butt, former state minister Mian Farrukh Habib, Vice Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority Kaleemullah Kamuka, Vice President Faisalabad Chamber Haji Aslam Bhali, General Secretary Anjuman Tajran Supreme Council Ayub Aslam Munj, Director General Ayub Research Institute Nawaz Mekan, Asjad Bhola President District Kabaddi Association Toba Tek Singh, Advocate High Court Naeem Gujar, Assistant Commissioner City Waqas Sikandari, Mian Abdul Waheed, Haji Mohammad Abid, Sheikh Mohammad Fazil and Haji Gulzar Ahmed witnessed the match.

The winning team was awarded Rs 60,000, second position holder got 10,000 while other prizes wereawarded to the players of best performance. Coaches of different teams were also presented gifts.