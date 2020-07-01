UrduPoint.com
EU Allows PIA To Operate Its Flight Till July 3

Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Consequent to concerted efforts on part of the Pakistan government many of the the European Union member countries have allowed PIA to use their air space till July 3, said a spokesman of the national carrier.

He mentioned that ambassadors of EU countries were approached by the ministry of foreign affairs to help address the issue, PIA's authorization to operate to EU member states by European Union Air Safety Agency on Tuesday.

He said that PIA can now land and also flyover Britain as well as other European countries for another three days .

"As per the latest decision PK 785 and PK 786 between Islamabad and London and London to Islamabad shall operate as per schedule while relevant details for other planned flights would be shared soon,"said the spokesman.

