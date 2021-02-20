EU ambassador appreciates role of FWCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara on Saturday said Pakistan should involve its 52 per cent female population in national activities to take a quantum jump in different economic sectors. She was addressing to members of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI).

She said that Pakistan had performed well during coronavirus and continued upward trend in its growth when the global economies were contracting sharply. She said that Pakistan must explore new opportunities by involving females which were 52 per cent of its total population, adding that many EU member states were already running their separate and dedicated programs for women empowerment in Pakistan.

She appreciated the role of the FWCCI and said its project of Women Incubation Centre was excellent which will deliver tangible results in future.

She was optimistic that the FWCCI would continue its efforts to motivate females to come forward and play their role in economic growth of the country. Earlier, in her welcome address, President FWCCI Mrs Tehmina Pasha said the FWCCI had more than 150 members within its folds and today recognized one of the top women chambers in Pakistan. Later, a shield was presented to the Ambassador of EU while Mr Daniel, First Counsellor , wasdecorated with the FWCCI pin.