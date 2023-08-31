EU Ambassador calls on Ahmed Irfan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :European Union Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam and discussed mutual interest issues.

The ambassador felicitated Ahmed Irfan Aslam on assuming the charge of the federal minister, said a news release.

The minister said that Pakistan had always given importance to its bilateral relations with the European Union and GSP Plus status.