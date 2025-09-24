EU Ambassador calls on federal minister for Law and Human Rights

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, called on Federal Minister for Law and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, at his office today.

The Minister welcomed the Ambassador and appreciated the European Union’s continued support for Pakistan’s efforts to promote and protect human rights. Both sides reviewed progress under the “Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan Phase II (EU Huqooq-e-Pakistan II)” programme, launched in 2024.

The Minister noted that the project is helping to strengthen governmental structures on human rights, enhance the capacity of National Human Rights Institutions, advance human rights education and sensitization, and encourage responsible business practices.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the comprehensive National Action Plan on Human Rights, which is being implemented with a focus on legal and policy reforms, access to justice, implementation of key human rights priorities, fulfillment of international treaty obligations, strengthening of national institutions, and establishing effective monitoring mechanisms.

Ambassador Karoblis welcomed these initiatives and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to continued partnership with Pakistan. He expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved under the programme and emphasized the EU’s resolve to support Pakistan in advancing its human rights agenda.

The meeting also included discussions on preparations for the upcoming GSP+ Monitoring Mission in November 2025. Both sides agreed to continue working closely for constructive engagement and positive outcomes.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation and deepen Pakistan–EU relations in the field of human rights.