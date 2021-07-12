UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassador Calls On Governor

Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU Ambassador calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Pakistan Ms Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor's House here on Monday. Matters of mutual interest were brought under discussion, said a statement.

On exchanging views about the pandemic, the ambassador offered complete assistance to Pakistan in combating the novel coronavirus.

The governor said that the government was trying its level best to achieve a balance between health and economic needs of people. "Our overall performance has been quite satisfactory in majority of the areas, however, there is always room for improvement and we keep striving for the best", he added.

It was also discussed to work together in education sector in order to strengthen Pakistan education system.

The governor observed that an educated young generation was the basis for Pakistan to pursue a path of inclusive growth and development. "Education is a basic human right and key to ensuring that people do not fall behind in society and in life", he added.

The visiting ambassador said the EU was committed to ensuring access to quality education for all. The pandemic had had a significant impact on education and our support would focus on addressing some of these challenges, she added.

