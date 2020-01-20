EU ambassador calls on Governor

Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said China-Pak Corridor Economic (CPEC) was significant development project for entire region and its completion would launch new era of growth in country including especially Balochistan

He expressed these views while talking to Androulla Kaminara, the European (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan called on him at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The Governor said our efforts were to invest friend countries in various projects of CPEC to create new job opportunities for removing backwardness from province in order to provide better platform to youth which was useful for Pakistan and province.

He said recently snowfall and rain were expected to improve ground water level and to reduce prolong drought in Balochistan besides thanking Europium Union for contributing with Balochistan in different fields.

Governor also expressed his expectation that European Union would maintain cooperation in education, health, energy sectors to enhance capacity of same departments for welfare of people, saying EU could help us to educate talented youths towards modern technology by provision of scholarship to students so that young people could increase skills for betterment of bright future.

On the occasion, European Ambassador said EU would continue collaboration with Balochistan government in various sectors and in this regard, several projects of EU were being continued for development of province.