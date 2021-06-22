EU Ambassador calls on Governor KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of European Union (EU) in Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor House on Tuesday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral & Trade ties and considered ways to further deepen the relationship between the countries.

Both sides emphasized to strengthen more EU-Pak 40 years diplomatic relations and agreed upon increasing partnership in different sectors by promoting cooperative farming, small cooperation in the field of Agriculture focusing on Olive, Dry Fruits and Saffron production finding the ways to increase export in the mentioned sector.

Governor KPK Shah Farman while talking to the EU Ambassador said that KP province was enriched in various natural resources and the EU could explore opportunities in the field of agriculture,mineral and tourism sectors.

The Governor stressed that a peaceful Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan and region adding,international community should chalk out a comprehensive policy to compensate worst Afghan people with prosperity in the region.