UrduPoint.com

EU Ambassador Calls On Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2023 | 07:57 PM

EU Ambassador calls on law minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar had a meeting with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka. Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar had a meeting with European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka. Both the dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The law minister stated that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with the European Union.

He also praised the active and comprehensive role of the Ambassador regarding the GSP Plus status of Pakistan. This status was an important milestone in economic cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union, he added.

The law minister reiterated the commitment to further promote bilateral relations.

EU Ambassador Dr. Riina's gave assurance of full cooperation in the promotion of trade relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Law Minister European Union

Recent Stories

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily clo ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi temporarily closes two health facilities over ..

28 minutes ago
 UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visi ..

UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch visits Gulf to boost trade ties

28 minutes ago
 Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amoun ..

Malaysian investors’ shares in UAE markets amount to AED 55.4 million

28 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Indust ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

43 minutes ago
 Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for ..

Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for sustainability, AI-based healt ..

43 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.