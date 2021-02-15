EU ambassador calls on Minister Ejaz Alam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, along with the first secretary Dilarde, called on Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine in the minister office on Monday.

Issues regarding GSP Plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, human rights, protection of religious minorities and the role of the treaty implementation cell were discussed in detail.

The minister apprised the measures taken by government for the welfare of minorities including allocation of five per cent quota in government jobs, setting up of minority advisory councils, district committees on human rights, government jobs in civil administration, police and judiciary through 5 per cent mandatory quota etc.

Ejaz Alam said the government was fully aware of its international obligations and Ministry for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs was closely monitoring the Acts and legislation relating to the elimination of torture, protection of women rights and elimination of the menace of child abuse.

He said the department has distributed ration among more than 2300 needy families during the outbreak of COVID-19. It also helped more than 2500 needy women from minority communities under Ehsas Cash Program.

He appreciated the support of the European Parliament for extension in GSP-Plus status and asked it and other international organisations to play their role in settlement of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions.

Ms Androulla Kaminara acknowledged the efforts made by the Punjab government for the protection of Human Rights and welfare of minorities and assured full support to protect human rights. She hoped that the PTI government would fulfil its commitments to the masses.

Ijaz Alam also presented a book 'White in the flag' to the ambassador.