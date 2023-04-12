EU Ambassador calls on minister for Human Rights Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interests and cooperation particularly the upcoming report on GSP+ status progress made in various aspects and challenges were discussed in this meeting.

The federal minister welcomed the Ambassador and said that Pakistan had been enjoying good relations with European countries and that these relations are based on mutual respect and shared international obligations.

He appreciated the continuing support of the European Union through the GSP+ status for Pakistan.

He said that the government's commitments under the UN Charter and its obligations towards international conventions and agreements remained a high priority.

Dr Riina Kionka appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan in the implementation of its human rights agenda and indicated that European Union would continue to help Pakistan in the implementation of this agenda.

She said that continuous efforts were required to overcome challenges and European Union would continue its support in this regard.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador and expressed the hope that the cooperation between Pakistan and European Union will continue to flourish.