EU Ambassador Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of the European Union (EU), Dr. Riina Kionka on Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister's House.

At the outset, the Prime Minister thanked the EU Ambassador for expressing condolences on the recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express train in Balochistan and conveyed Pakistan’s firm resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country, said a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan and the EU enjoyed cordial and friendly ties and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in these relations. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its cooperative partnership with the EU, particularly through the continuation of the GSP Plus scheme, which had benefited both sides since its inception.

In addition to discussing various facets of Pakistan-EU ties, including human rights, the Prime Minister welcomed the convening of the first ever Pakistan-EU High Level business Forum in Islamabad to be held in May and assured the EU Ambassador of Pakistan’s full support and facilitation in making this event successful.

The EU Ambassador briefed the Prime Minister about recent visits by EU delegations to Pakistan as well as the upcoming Pakistan-EU engagements.

