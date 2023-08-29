Open Menu

EU Ambassador Meets Caretaker Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

EU ambassador meets caretaker health minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The ambassador of European Union Rina Kivanka met with the caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed issues related to the health sector and mutual interest.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming the portfolio of Federal minister.

The ambassador EU said, "The world appreciates services of Jan in efforts to eradicate polio." The EU ambassador appreciates practical steps on Global Health Security Agenda.

The European Union will hold a meeting with the Nutrition Cell of the Ministry of Health to cooperate in the nutrition program,the ambassador added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the European Union provided full support in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"The eradication of polio is the top most priority of the caretaker government. Health ministry is in contact with Afghanistan for joint integrated strategy at the border to eliminate polio." He said that Pakistan will soon host a high-level meeting on the Global Health Security Agenda. Experts and stakeholders from all over the world will participate in the meeting.

The EU ambassador will also be invited to participate in the Global Health Security Summit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Polio Flood European Union Border All From Government Top

Recent Stories

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

24 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

54 minutes ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

2 hours ago
ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

ECC decides to continue ban on export of sugar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

15 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

15 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan