EU ambassador meets caretaker health minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The ambassador of European Union Rina Kivanka met with the caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed issues related to the health sector and mutual interest.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the minister on assuming the portfolio of Federal minister.

The ambassador EU said, "The world appreciates services of Jan in efforts to eradicate polio." The EU ambassador appreciates practical steps on Global Health Security Agenda.

The European Union will hold a meeting with the Nutrition Cell of the Ministry of Health to cooperate in the nutrition program,the ambassador added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the European Union provided full support in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"The eradication of polio is the top most priority of the caretaker government. Health ministry is in contact with Afghanistan for joint integrated strategy at the border to eliminate polio." He said that Pakistan will soon host a high-level meeting on the Global Health Security Agenda. Experts and stakeholders from all over the world will participate in the meeting.

The EU ambassador will also be invited to participate in the Global Health Security Summit.