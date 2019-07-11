EU Ambassador pays farewell call on Dr Shireen Mazari

Outgoing European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Outgoing European Union Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari here on Thursday.

Jean-Francois Cautain has been serving within the European Union institutions since 2001.

Following his substantial work experience in Afghanistan in the development cooperation field with aid agencies, he was appointed Head of Operations of the European Commission Delegation to Afghanistan.

He was appointed Head of Political, Press and Information Section of the European Commission Delegation to Thailand from 2005 to 2009.

He was incharge of the policy dialogue with the Government of Thailand and with different stakeholders in Myanmar. He also brought his support and guidance to the regionalised delegations of Cambodia and Laos in the area of policy analysis.

After the ratification of the EU Lisbon Treaty in 2010 and 2011, Jean-Francois Cautain contributed to the establishment of the new European External Action Service where he was appointed as Team Leader in the Policy Coordination Division in Brussels. His team provided guidance to EEAS staff (including the newly established EU delegations) on EU external representation, internal coordination and political issues.

In November 2011 he was appointed as the first resident European Union Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia. In October 2014, he became the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps. He left Cambodia in summer 2015 after being appointed as Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.