EU Ambassador to Pakistan calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar today.

In the meeting, relations between Pakistan and European Union and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Human Rights Minister senator Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the EU ambassador that the government is taking all possible measures for the betterment of minorities and protection of their rights. The Parliament has also passed resolutions in this regard. He said that provincial governments have also been urged to play an effective role in protecting the rights of minorities. Issues regarding Pakistan's GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting.