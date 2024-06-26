EU Ambassador To Pakistan Calls On Law Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar today
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan called on the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar today.
In the meeting, relations between Pakistan and European Union and issues of mutual interest were discussed.
Human Rights Minister senator Azam Nazeer Tarar assured the EU ambassador that the government is taking all possible measures for the betterment of minorities and protection of their rights. The Parliament has also passed resolutions in this regard. He said that provincial governments have also been urged to play an effective role in protecting the rights of minorities. Issues regarding Pakistan's GSP plus status were also discussed in the meeting.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting7 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held11 minutes ago
-
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools6 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change6 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter11 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police11 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram16 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model16 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 516 minutes ago
-
Dance and music performances by Sri Lankan artists in Karachi1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago