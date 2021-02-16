UrduPoint.com
EU Ambassador Visits Human Rights Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

EU ambassador visits human rights department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, along with the first secretary EU Dilarde, visited Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Department, here on Tuesday.

HR&MA Secretary Nadeem-u-Rehman welcomed the ambassador and briefed him about the departmental activities. He briefed about the services of the department in protection of human rights, said that human rights policy 2018 being implemented while formation of district committees in final stage to protect rights of common man. He also briefed about Sikh marriage act, Hindu marriage act and scholarships programme for the students of religious minorities.

Ambassador also visited TT cell ( The Treaty Cell) where head of TT cell Barrister Saeed Nasir briefed about the role of cell.

He said that Pakistan, as a responsible state, provided assistance to the provincial government in accordance with the 27 international treaties, including the agreement with Europe. He said that the cell was connecting the Punjab government with the Federal government and the European Union and the United Nations through professional reporting, while this cell of human rights has been highly appreciated by the federal government and the European Union. It has been recommended to the provincial governments to formulate the same cell style system.

Ambassador Androulla Kaminara acknowledged the efforts of department and hoped that it would continue performing well to protect the rights of common man.

