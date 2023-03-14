EU ambassador visits TVET Center of Excellence KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka visited the Center of Excellence (CoE) for TVET, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here to experience the functionality of the center under the new role.

The mission was pleased to note that how the CoE, Peshawar is playing its role in the reformation of TVET sector in KP, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The CoE has been upgraded through the provision of state-of-the-art equipment and civil works through the support of TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union, Government of Norway and the Federal Republic of Germany and it is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

The Ambassador visited various labs and inspected the status of operations being executed at the center.

She held interactive sessions with the students and faculty of the center and reviewed diversified products formulated by the students during project assignments.

She lauded the efforts of the management as well as the faculty in imparting requisite marketable skills to the students.

Sadiq Orakzai, Director KP-TEVTA and Dr. Hazrat Hussain, Principal CoE Peshawar presented brief overview of the achievements made by the center in the preceding years.

Hundreds of faculty and students have imparted contemporary skills in various trades, which reflects a unique feature of the center, he said adding that the agreements executed with the potential private sector stakeholders for joint collaboration.

He pledged that the Center would further be strengthened for fortification of quality management unit in near future.

Tahir Khan and Qazi Farid of TVET SSP grounded the significant role being played by the center through catering the skills needs of the present market.

Tahir stated that good number of employers were attracted to hire the skilled workforce of the center.