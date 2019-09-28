UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU And WWF To Celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorateClimate Diplomacy Day in Islamabad tomorrow, Sunday29 September, to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2019) The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorateClimate Diplomacy Day in Islamabad tomorrow, Sunday29 September, to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions. Aiming to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide. The event also aims to encourage reflection on curtailing greenhouse emissions and promotea transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

On this occasion, MsAndroulla Kaminara, Ambassador-Designate of the European Union to Pakistan;Malik Amin Aslam,Advisor to Prime Minister Pakistan on Climate Change and Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, will talk about global climate change challenges especially in the perspective of Pakistan. More than 250 cyclists will participate in the event thatwill kick off with cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on a designated route.

The symbolic gesture will raise awareness about the need tocurtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation. To discuss the impacts of climate change and bring forth practical solutions, a speech competition will also be held on the theme 'Youth for Climate Action' amongst students.

Each year, the European Union around the world celebrates Climate Diplomacy Day with events held globally to highlight climate action in the EU and beyond. Conferences, citizens’ debates, exhibitions, films and social media activities aim to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate challenge. These events build on the momentum of the Paris Agreement - the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal agreed in Paris in December 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Film And Movies Social Media Cycling European Union Paris September December 2015 WWF-Pakistan Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of AJK President ..

20 minutes ago

OIC states must launch BDS campaign against India: ..

20 minutes ago

Awareness starts against attack of insects on cott ..

2 minutes ago

Patwari arrested for corruption in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

ICCI for focusing on hydro, renewable energy to p ..

2 minutes ago

Man kills son, wife in Multan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.