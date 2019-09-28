EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorateClimate Diplomacy Day in Islamabad tomorrow, Sunday29 September, to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2019) The European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan will jointly commemorateClimate Diplomacy Day in Islamabad tomorrow, Sunday29 September, to highlight the adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions. Aiming to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event will bring together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide. The event also aims to encourage reflection on curtailing greenhouse emissions and promotea transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

On this occasion, MsAndroulla Kaminara, Ambassador-Designate of the European Union to Pakistan;Malik Amin Aslam,Advisor to Prime Minister Pakistan on Climate Change and Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, will talk about global climate change challenges especially in the perspective of Pakistan. More than 250 cyclists will participate in the event thatwill kick off with cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on a designated route.

The symbolic gesture will raise awareness about the need tocurtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation. To discuss the impacts of climate change and bring forth practical solutions, a speech competition will also be held on the theme 'Youth for Climate Action' amongst students.

Each year, the European Union around the world celebrates Climate Diplomacy Day with events held globally to highlight climate action in the EU and beyond. Conferences, citizens’ debates, exhibitions, films and social media activities aim to encourage informed debate and a joint response to the climate challenge. These events build on the momentum of the Paris Agreement - the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal agreed in Paris in December 2015.