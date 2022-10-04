UrduPoint.com

EU Announces To Substantially Scale-up Its Assistance To Flood Affected People In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2022 | 05:09 PM

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan greatly values its relationship with the European Union that are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) The European Union has announced to substantially scale-up its assistance to the flood affected people in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, announced 6.7 billion rupees in humanitarian aid for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said with this new funding, the EU reaffirms its continued support to Pakistan and stands by the most vulnerable to help them fulfil basic needs.

The Commissioner is visiting Pakistan this week to get a first-hand impression of the impact of the catastrophic floods and of the ongoing relief efforts.

This new funding aims to address the most urgent needs such as basic shelters, clean drinking water and sanitation, food and nutrition as well as medical services.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, Commissioner Lenarcic travelled to Khipro in Sindh province to understand the scale of the disaster, to speak to affected communities and to see the European assistance that is already provided on the ground.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the international community would step up its efforts to mitigate the negative consequences of the floods, through active participation in rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

He was talking to European Commissioner for the Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan greatly values its relationship with the European Union that are based on shared values and common objectives of peace, prosperity and development.

He appreciated EU's assistance in the wake of climate-induced massive floods in Pakistan. He also shared the details of the devastation caused by the floods to crops, housing, livestock and critical infrastructure, as well as death of more than sixteen hundred people.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan, while being the most negligible contributor to global carbon emissions, was amongst the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif also underlined the efforts undertaken by the government, which include humanitarian response for the people in the affected areas, including establishing Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund-2022 for providing relief and rehabilitation to the affectees of torrential rains. The Fund accepts donations and contributions both from domestic and international sources.

Expressing satisfaction at the high-level engagement between the two sides, the Prime Minister expressed hope that both sides would continue to work together to further enhance their bilateral trade and investment ties, so as to benefit from the GSP Plus Scheme, post 2023.

