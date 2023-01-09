EU approves 30m euros to support sustainable climate resilient projects in GB, Chitral: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Monday said that to support sustainable climate-resilient projects in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral, the European Union (EU) has approved a grant of 30 million euros

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Monday said that to support sustainable climate-resilient projects in Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral, the European Union (EU) has approved a grant of 30 million Euros.

He said the grant will be utilised towards building sustainable energy projects through implementation partners, said an official statement here.

He said Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has been the victim of climate change-induced disasters for many years and this project will help in alleviating the suffering of the GB people.