EU Approves Grant Of 12.6 Mln Euros For Rehabilitation Of Schools: EU Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka, on Tuesday, said that the EU approved a grant of 12.6 million Euros for the rehabilitation of flood affected schools in Sindh

She, in a meeting with Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, also assured all possible support for rehabilitation and improvement of educational infrastructure in the province, said a statement issued here.

Apart from this, the EU would continue to with regard to upgradation of schools, schools data and teachers training, she vowed and commended the initiative of Sindh government for recruitment of music and fine arts teachers in Sindh.

The provincial minister briefed the EU ambassador on rehabilitation of affected schools and the challenges being faced after recent floods.

Sardar Shah said that the education of 2.5 million children was affected due to floods as 9,000 schools were completely destroyed while 11,000 schools were partially damaged. Apart from this, 5000 schools were also used as campuses for flood victims during the floods, he added.

The education department established learning centres in the campus to engage the children, who were also affected psychologically, in educational and other learning activities.

"The process of rehabilitating schools has started and steps were being taken to increase the enrollment of children", he said adding that Primary schools were being upgraded under post-primary education.

There are 35,000 primary schools and over 4,400 secondary schools in the province.

The minister said that more than 50,000 teachers have been recruited in a transparent manner to meet the shortage of teachers, while the department was going to recruit fine arts teacher and music teacher to enhance creativity of children.

Syed Sardar Shah also briefed the EU envoy about the cultural activities being organised.

Dr Riina Kionka expressed interest in the music of Sindh and visited the folk studio set up by the Department of Culture.

Earlier, books and cultural gifts were also presented to the EU ambassador by the minister.

Secretary school Education Sindh Akbar Laghari, Acting Head of European Union Delegation Sven Rieusich were also present in the meeting.

