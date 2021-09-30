EU assisted training on journalists' safety, security concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

An European Union assisted workshop that concluded here imparted practical training to the journalists how to cope with the untoward situation and tactics for ensuring digital security in the field reporting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) ::An European Union assisted workshop that concluded here imparted practical training to the journalists how to cope with the untoward situation and tactics for ensuring digital security in the field reporting.

The three day workshop on, "Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support" for journalists an initiative of Centre for Peace and Development financially assisted by the European Union (EU) was attended by male and female journalists from various districts of Punjab including Islamabad.

During the training sessions the journalists took parts in various activities including , practical exercises explaining the details of objectivity in reporting, risk assessment, preparation of proof of life documents, first aid, tips for coping with untoward situation and tactics for ensuring digital security.

The workshop discussed national and international legal frameworks for protection of journalists emphasizing Article 10, 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of Pakistan which are related to arbitrary detention, freedom of speech and right of access to information respectively.

CPDI has also launched the project "Civil Society for Independent Media and Expression (CIME)" with the financial support of the European Union in order to ensure Freedom of Expression within the ambit of the constitution and prioritize journalists' safety training for the purpose.

A participant Mah Noor said that such training sessions will prove helpful in ensuring safety and security of the journalists, especially in the risk zones.

Andleeb Khan another participant said organizing such training sessions for young journalists not only enhance their professional skills but also help them to cope with unsafe and stressful situations during the course of duty.

Journalists lauded the efforts of CPDI and the European Union for organizing such training sessions and emphasized to conduct more sessions in future for the benefit of their community.

/abk