EU Ban On PIA Is Likely To Be Lifted Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2022 | 11:14 AM

A European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team will visit Pakistan at the end of May where the issue will be discussed and possibility is that the ban on PIA will be lifted.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/Pakisatan Point News- May 12th, 2022) The ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations by the European Union is likely to be lifted next month, the sources say.

They say a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team will visit Pakistan at the end of May where the issue will be discussed and possibility is that the ban on PIA will be lifted.

PIA was barred from flying to EU states, the US and the UK last year in July after the EASA suspended the national airline’s authorisation to operate flights to EU member states.

