UrduPoint.com

EU Can Benefit From Skilled Workforce Of Pakistan: Hina

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 04:27 PM

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs says Pakistan has taken legislative and administrative measures to check and minimize illegal migration, which has now been completely stopped.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani has said the European Union can benefit from a vast pool of skilled workforce of Pakistan by allowing legal migration.

She said this while addressing a joint press stakeout along with European Union Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Ylva Johansson in Islamabad on Monday.

The Minister of State said Islamabad is cognizant of EU's concerns about illegal migration. She said her country has taken legislative and administrative measures to check and minimize illegal migration, which has now been completely stopped.

Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan and the EU had signed strategic engagements plans in 2019 under which they were agreed to work toward a broader and mutually beneficial and comprehensive dialogue on migration and mobility with clear targets and joint commitments. She said Pakistan welcomes European Union's commitment to launch a dialogue on migration and mobility next year.

The Minister of State said Pakistan minimized the possibility of illegal migration but at the same time it opened doors for legal migration of its talented pool of workforce. She said Pakistan is a clear country that has exportable surplus of human resource, which can be beneficial for the EU countries and rest of the world.

Keeping in view the shortage of manpower in EU, she said 65 percent of our population is below the age of thirty five.

She said Pakistan has also established a mechanism to recruit and export manpower in many fields including IT. Pakistan is well placed today to provide the EU required manpower.

The Minister of State underscored that trade and investment ties are a key component of Pakistan's multifaceted relationship with the EU. She said the GSP Plus has been a mutually beneficial undertaking that played an important role in the growth of Pakistan's bilateral trade with the EU countries. She expressed the hope that the new GSP Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development.

Highlighting Pakistan's hospitality, Hina Rabbani Khar said we are currently hosting around three million Afghan refugees on our soil.

Speaking on the occasion Ylva Johansson appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for good and sound border management and the sophisticated counter terrorism strategies that are being implemented. She said Pakistan is a very important strategic partner of the EU and we can improve our relations in different fields specifically trade and border management.

Ylva Johansson also appreciated Pakistan for hosting a millions of Afghan refugees for decades and resolved to extend all possible assistance to deal with the situation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Shortage World Hina Rabbani Khar European Union Same Border 2019 All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at ..

Pakistan Vs Ireland: Third T20I will be played at Gaddafi on Nov 16

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

2 hours ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

3 hours ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.