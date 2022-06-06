EU Charge d' Affaires calls on Federal Minister for Law & Justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Thomas Seiler, Charge d' Affaires, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the ministry, matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan had strong social and political bond with the European Union and it had always played its role for the welfare of the people of Pakistan and for the betterment of the system.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance bilateral relations.

Thomas Seiler praised the legislation for human rights and women's rights in Pakistan.

The Law Minister highlighted the importance of a strong justice system for building a fair and just society. He also highlighted the importance of ongoing training of young lawyers at the bar level.

Thomas Seiler assured full co-operation of EU in training young lawyers at the bar level.

It was also agreed to set up a Center for Excellence in the Lahore High Court Bar with mutual cooperation. The Center for Excellence would provide technical and professional support to young lawyers. This would be the first pilot project in Lahore High Court Bar which would be further extended in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and remote areas of Pakistan.