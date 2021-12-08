UrduPoint.com

EU Closely Monitoring Jammu & Kashmir's Human Rights Situation: Josep Borrell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

EU closely monitoring Jammu & Kashmir's human rights situation: Josep Borrell

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has said that European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed resolution of the dispute through dialogue.

Borrell underscored the need for restraint, de-escalation of tensions and called for constructive political and diplomatic engagement.

This was stated as Josep Borrell co-chaired the sixth round of EU-Pak Strategic Dialogue along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Brussels on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan's deep concerns about human rights violations by India in Jammu and Kashmir, and efforts to change the demography of the disputed territory in violation of UNSC resolutions.

Josep Borrell welcomed as an important step, in the interest of regional peace and stability, the agreement of February 2021 between India and Pakistan for observance of ceasefire understanding at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to engage through the established mechanisms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution European Union Brussels Jammu February Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

19 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

3 minutes ago
 Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated t ..

Laos plans to reopen country to fully vaccinated tourists in 2022

3 minutes ago
 Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden T ..

Poland Expects No Positive Impact of Putin-Biden Talks - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

Papua New Guinea holds mass Covid burial

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.