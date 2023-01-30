UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mosque in Pakistan - Spokesperson

The European Union has condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that reportedly killed more than 40 people, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The European Union has condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that reportedly killed more than 40 people, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Monday.

A suicide bomber set off an explosion in Peshawar earlier in the day. Media said there were about 120 people inside the mosque when the blast went off, with most of them being members of the police and army. The latest reported death toll was 44. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The EU strongly condemns today's attack against worshippers in a mosque in Peshawar.

We mourn the loss of lives and wish quick recovery to all the injured. EU stands with Pakistan against terrorism," Massrali said on Twitter.

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan is an Islamist alliance of several regional terrorist groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. At the same time, the Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) denies any connection with the eponymous alliance.

In late November, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan lifted the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

