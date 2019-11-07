EU, Czech envoys present credentials to President Alvi

Ambassadors-designate of European Union Androulla Kaminara and Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassadors-designate of European Union Androulla Kaminara and Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President felicitated the newly appointed ambassadors and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of European Union and Czech Republic with Pakistan.

Later, President Alvi in his separate meetings with the ambassadors said Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He stressed that it was incumbent upon the international community to work towards alleviating of the misery of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who suffered at the hands of Indian fascist regime.

He said the world's peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by this regime.