UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, Czech Envoys Present Credentials To President Alvi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:11 PM

EU, Czech envoys present credentials to President Alvi

Ambassadors-designate of European Union Androulla Kaminara and Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassadors-designate of European Union Androulla Kaminara and Czech Republic Tomas Smetanka presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President felicitated the newly appointed ambassadors and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of European Union and Czech Republic with Pakistan.

Later, President Alvi in his separate meetings with the ambassadors said Pakistan was desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He stressed that it was incumbent upon the international community to work towards alleviating of the misery of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who suffered at the hands of Indian fascist regime.

He said the world's peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by this regime.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World European Union Jammu Czech Republic All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.39 a barrel ..

31 minutes ago

Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear in ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens rescued after Philippine ferry capsizes

4 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce takes 1.4bn hit on troubled plane eng ..

4 minutes ago

New Bangladesh skipper Mominul relishes crack at K ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook Used User Data as Bargaining Chip to Pres ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.