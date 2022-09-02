EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

A European Union delegation led by the First Political Secretary in Pakistan Ms. Delarde Telane on Friday called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Protection Mohammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A European Union delegation led by the First Political Secretary in Pakistan Ms. Delarde Telane on Friday called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Protection Mohammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly.

Issues of mutual interest and flood situation in Pakistan were discussed on this occasion.

Delarde Telane, while expressing regret over the damage caused by the worst floods in Pakistan, said that the government's measures to rehabilitate the victims were commendable.

Electoral reforms and local government elections were also discussed in the meeting.

Basharat Raja said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi believed in the stability of local governments. "Let me clear that Parvez Elahi conducted the local government elections in his previous tenure as chief minister and he wants the local government elections to be held soon this time too, but the situation has changed due to the destruction caused by rains and floods", the minister maintained.

To a question, the minister briefed the EU delegation that local government elections would be held on party basis.