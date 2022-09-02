UrduPoint.com

EU Delegation Calls On Basharat Raja

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 10:19 PM

EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

A European Union delegation led by the First Political Secretary in Pakistan Ms. Delarde Telane on Friday called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Protection Mohammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A European Union delegation led by the First Political Secretary in Pakistan Ms. Delarde Telane on Friday called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environment Protection Mohammad Basharat Raja in his chamber at Punjab Assembly.

Issues of mutual interest and flood situation in Pakistan were discussed on this occasion.

Delarde Telane, while expressing regret over the damage caused by the worst floods in Pakistan, said that the government's measures to rehabilitate the victims were commendable.

Electoral reforms and local government elections were also discussed in the meeting.

Basharat Raja said that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi believed in the stability of local governments. "Let me clear that Parvez Elahi conducted the local government elections in his previous tenure as chief minister and he wants the local government elections to be held soon this time too, but the situation has changed due to the destruction caused by rains and floods", the minister maintained.

To a question, the minister briefed the EU delegation that local government elections would be held on party basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Flood European Union Chamber Government Rains Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine C ..

Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine Conflict on US Energy - White H ..

7 minutes ago
 Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike at Energodar A ..

Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike at Energodar Area, Where Zaporizhzhia NPP is ..

7 minutes ago
 LWMC chairman reviews cleanliness arrangements in ..

LWMC chairman reviews cleanliness arrangements in Gawala Colony, Naz town

7 minutes ago
 'Foreign agent' Imran Khan hell-bent on spreading ..

'Foreign agent' Imran Khan hell-bent on spreading anarchy: Marriyum

7 minutes ago
 US Consul General believes role of journalism vita ..

US Consul General believes role of journalism vital in strengthening democracies ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $11.7Bln for Ukra ..

Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $11.7Bln for Ukraine Aid in Early 2023 - White ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.