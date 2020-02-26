EU delegation calls on minister

A delegation of the European Union, led by First Secretary Rule of Law and Human Rights Ms. Ingeborg Zoran, called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of the European Union, led by First Secretary Rule of Law and Human Rights Ms. Ingeborg Zoran, called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the issues regarding the GSP plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, human rights and protection of minorities came under discussion.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine appreciated efforts of the European Parliament for its support to Pakistan for extension in the GSP- Plus status.

He briefed the delegates about the role of the Punjab government for minorities and initiatives of the provincial government, including job opportunities for minorities, merit scholarships for minority youth, financial assistance, marriage registrations facilitated by law for minorities and legislation against domestic violence.

The delegation applauded the efforts of the Punjab government for the protection of humanrights and assured of full cooperation in future.