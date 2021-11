EU delegation calls on Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of European Union called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

The delegation comprised Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Mrs. Androulla Kaminara, Ambassador of Denmark Rosenholm, and Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson, said a statement on Wednesday.