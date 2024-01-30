EU Delegation Held Meeting With Sindh Home Minister To Discuss Election Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A four-member delegation of the European Union called on Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home and Prison Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz here on Tuesday and discussed 8n detail the arrangements for the February 08 elections.
Home Secretary Sindh Iqbal Memon was also present on the occasion.
The meeting also discussed the measures with special reference to law & order and administrative arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.
The Home Minister briefed the delegation about the security measures and said that full cooperation was being extended to the Election Commission of Pakistan in transparently conducting the elections.
He reiterated the government’s resolve to fulfil its duty of ensuring timely, free, fair and transparent elections, stressing that the caretaker setup would remain fully impartial.
He added that it was the constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to provide full security to the voters and contesting candidates and the government had been taking measures to this end in a proper manner.
The EU delegation hoped with a positive note that the caretaker government, ECP will be able to hold free and fair elections by the constitution of Pakistan.
